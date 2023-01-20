CDC awards Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Albany Cameron Higginsville Liberty Missouri American Water St. Joseph Brookfield Carrollton Glasgow Hannibal Keytesville Kirksville Slater Vandalia Fort Leonard Wood Charleston Dexter Miner Perryville Scott City Royal Lakes Estates Joplin Lamar Missouri American St. Louis/St. Charles Counties Eureka Pacific Jefferson County PWSD # 5 St. Louis City St. Peters Jefferson County PWSD # 8 Nixa

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2021.

For 2021, a total of 1,394 public water systems in 28 states received these awards, including thirty in Missouri.

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost-effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.

“We are so very excited to present this award to these Missouri community water systems and offer our continued support from the Office of Dental Health,” said Missouri State Dental Director Jacqueline Miller, DDS, MS, MPH. “Water operators are the unsung champions of this public health initiative providing safe, clean, and fluoridated water. They deserve our praise, admiration, and appreciation as they continue to protect the oral health of their community.”

