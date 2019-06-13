USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue chooses Kansas City as next home of two USDA agencies

Governor Mike Parson congratulated Kansas City and all of Missouri for being selected by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue as the new home of USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agricultural Policy (NIFA).

“We are thrilled that Secretary Perdue chose to relocate ERS and NIFA to the heartland. We appreciate all the hard work and commitment from Secretary Perdue, President Trump’s Administration, and the large Kansas City coalition in making this happen,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri agriculture has unrivaled diversity, access to cutting-edge research at our land grant universities, and a thriving agribusiness environment. By choosing a location close to their farmer-constituent base, these offices will remain rooted in agriculture and, as a result, will be better able to make decisions that serve American agriculture well. ”

Missouri agriculture is an $88.4 billion industry and remains the number one economic driver in the Show-Me State. To learn more, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.