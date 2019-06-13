Prices in the Midwest up 0.3 percent in May and 1.3 percent higher over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Midwest rose 0.3 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The May movement was influenced by higher prices for shelter, energy, medical care services, and food.

Overall, energy costs were up 1.3 percent, and prices for food turned up 0.5 percent. The index for all items less food and energy edged up 0.2 percent.

The CPI-U for the Midwest rose 1.3 percent over the latest 12 months. Food prices increased by 1.5 percent. The energy index, which includes motor fuel and household fuels, declined 1.7 percent. The index for all items less food and energy was up 1.6 percent from May 2018 to May 2019.

