Upcoming Veteran service events for the month of October

Veteran service officer Wayne Kleinschmidt has announced upcoming events for veterans in north Missouri during the month of October 2021,

Friday, October 1, 2021, a Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW Post 919 from 9 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Monday, October 4, 2021, a Veterans Service Officer will be present at Trenton VFW from 9 am to 2 pm to help with VA paperwork and answer any questions. You are asked to bring a copy of your DD-214, and all VA paperwork you may have.

Due to medical needs Kleinschmidt will be on call for the rest of October.

For veterans needing a ride on the VA shuttle, call 660-359-2078. The shuttle makes the run to Kansas City VA every Wednesday. Pick up is at a well-lit, pre-arranged pickup point. Unless authorized by proper authority. Kleinschmidt will need your name, the last four digits of your social number, date of travel, where you want to go, and how many people will be riding.

Kleinschmidt says he is looking for people who would like to be VA Shuttle Drivers. For those interested, more information is available by calling 660-359-2078.

