University of Missouri Extension is offering a “Feedlot School” in Kirksville

Missouri cattle producers interested in feeding out their cattle can attend a two-day University of Missouri Extension Feedlot School in Kirksville. The event will be at the Adair County Extension Center on March 22nd and 23rd.

MU livestock specialists will discuss nutrition and health management, the performance of calves fed by MU and harvested locally, and the economics of feeding cattle in Missouri. Topics will include feedlot performance expectations, fat cattle marketing, feedlot financial models, small- and medium-scale feeding operations, health management, feeding cull cows, and handling facilities and stockmanship.

Participants can tour three local cattle feeding facilities and hear from industry experts from across the country.

Assistant Professor of Animal Sciences and State Beef Nutrition Extension Specialist Eric Bailey says the feedlot school contributes to Extension’s goal of doubling the economic impact of agriculture production in Missouri by 2030 through educating farmers on all aspects of cattle feeding.

The event on March 22nd and 23rd costs $400. More information and registration is available online at this link.

More information can also be obtained by contacting Bailey at 573-884-7873, Zac Erwin at 660-665-9866, Shawn Deering at 660-726-5610, or Jim Humphrey at 816-324-3147.

(Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash)

