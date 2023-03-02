Trenton Park Board announces results of meeting held on March 1, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board March 1st discussed the 2023-2024 budget.

Board President Curtis Crawford reported a final budget work meeting for board members will be at the park shop on March 7th at 5:30 in the evening. He said David Shockley will put together items to be considered for the budget. They will then be brought back to the board for approval at the April meeting.

The budget will begin May 1st.

Shockley reported the pool manager from last year will be the manager again this year. Applications are being accepted for assistant managers and other pool employees.

The Ebbe Sports Complex bathrooms at Griffin and Johnson fields will be opened on the afternoon of March 2nd. The Park Department put back up the nets for the batting cages at the sports complex. The Park Department is also cleaning up leaves around Griffin and Johnson fields in preparation for softball season. North Central Missouri College softball is scheduled to play this weekend.

The press box at Griffin Field is expected to be complete in the next couple of weeks, depending on the weather. Shockley said he thinks work is going as planned. Trenton Municipal Utilities ran electricity to the press box on February 27th.

The Park Department cleaned up the burning bushes along the walking trail behind the maintenance shop. Shockley noted the bushes are trimmed and ready to grow back.

A mower and a dump truck are listed on Purple Wave for the Park Department. The auction will close on March 21st.

The new mowers have arrived at the dealer. Shockley is waiting for the tires he ordered for them.

Park Board Member Gary Schuett reported he has been cleaning up Sesquicentennial Park, and he expects to finish in the next few weeks. He will also prune trees. Schuett said he is asking for a tree to be donated to the city for Arbor Day. A family also wants to donate a tree.

