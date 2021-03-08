U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announces retirement and will not seek re-election

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election to the United States Senate in 2022. The Missouri Republican Party reports it’s grateful for everything Senator Blunt has done for Missouri and The United States.

Senator Blunt began his service to Missouri as the Greene County Clerk. This position would lead him to become Missouri’s Secretary State, the first Republican to hold that office in 50 years. Roy Blunt was then elected to the U.S. Congress in Missouri’s 7th District for the southwest part of the state.

After serving in leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives, Blunt successfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 and was re-elected in 2016. Thus the Republican will conclude a dozen years in the Senate.

