Trenton Rotary Club collecting shoes during “Shoe Month” to assist those in need

The Trenton Rotary Club has designated March as “Shoes Month.”

Club members are collecting shoes for eventual distribution to those in need locally and for those in a central American country.

Rotary club members are asked to provide two pairs of new shoes each. One pair is to be donated to the Shoes for Orphan Souls international project. The other pair is to be donated locally to the shoe program through Bright Futures Trenton and the Hodge Presbyterian Church.

The Trenton club goal is to collect 200 pairs of shoes with the Rotary district goal, which encompasses many more clubs, is to collect 20,000 pairs. On the district level, shoes will be collected in May during a “caravan to of the 56 Rotary clubs. This year, those shoes are to be distributed to children in Honduras.

Members of the community are invited to participate in the shoe project by donating new shoes or make a financial contribution. The money will be used by the Trenton club members to buy shoes. The shoes may be taken to the weekly meetings this month of the Trenton Rotary Club. They are held at the B-T-C Bank community room on Thursdays at noon. Arrangements also can be made to have shoes picked up.

This is the 20th year for the Trenton Rotary club to participate in the shoes for orphan souls international effort. For more information regarding the collection of shoes, contact Rotary Club representative Diane Lowrey of Trenton.

