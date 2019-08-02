Two men involved in multi-county pursuit make court appearance

Two men each facing charges stemming from a multi-county law enforcement pursuit ending in Clinton County appeared in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

JaJuan Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas was arraigned on an amended complaint and pleaded not guilty. The bond reduction was amended to an own recognizance bond supervision, and he was to sign extradition. Coleman is next scheduled for court September 11 at 1:30 pm.

Russell Reed of Kansas City, Missouri was arraigned on an amended complaint and a bond hearing was held, with a bond reduction denied. Reed is next scheduled in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court September 4th.

Reed and Coleman have both been charged with the felonies of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

They have also been charged with the misdemeanors of operating a motor in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, exceeded posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense.

The judge appointed a public defender for Coleman and Reed.

The Highway Patrol and other officers were involved in a chase in July involving three vehicles allegedly stolen from a dealership at Springfield, Ilinois.