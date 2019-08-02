Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering Vascular Outpatient Specialty Clinic

Carroll County Memorial Hospital will begin offering a Vascular Outpatient Specialty Clinic in Carrollton starting Monday, August 19.

CCMH welcomes Dr. James F. Foster III from Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery Group, LLC, to our roster of outpatient specialty providers. He is affiliated with several area HCA Midwest Health hospitals. He will see patients in Carrollton on the third Monday of the month.

“This is a major milestone for the expansion of services offered at CCMH,” Tim Braun, CCMH Chief Operating Officer, said. “We have been trying to recruit a vascular surgeon for several years. Dr. Foster is an excellent addition to our already robust listing of specialty physicians and he will complement many of the services we already offer. Not only will he provide consultations for patients requiring a vascular specialist, but we also hope to be able to perform some minor procedures in our operating room.”

Dr. Foster is a board-certified, fellowship-trained vascular surgeon. He has nine years of experience with specialized expertise and training in vascular malformations, varicose veins, diabetes complications, aneurysm, and deep vein thrombosis. He is a registered physician in vascular interpretation (RPVI) and certified in the most advanced option for endovascular treatment of thoracic aneurysms as well as (TCAR) TransCarotid Artery Revascularization, a surgical treatment for carotid artery disease.

Dr. Foster earned his degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in 2009. He completed his residency at University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine in 2014 and fellowship at University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 2016.

Dr. Foster has received several awards over the course of his training and career including Resident of the Year and Minimally Invasive Surgery Advanced Surgical Training recipient. He is a fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and the Midwestern Vascular Surgical Society and a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Surgeons.