Two life-flighted to KC after pickup slams into rear of UTV

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

An accident overnight injured two people, including a pedestrian, on Livingston County Route JJ. The driver of a northbound pickup was arrested after it collided with a stopped utility terrain vehicle one and a half miles north of Avalon.

Serious injuries were reported for the operator of the John Deere Gator, 75-year-old Charles Plummer of Hale. The trooper said a pedestrian, 63-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe, was in front of the UTV using a leaf blower to remove grass from the highway and received serious injuries.

Plummer was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center, then flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Liberty Hospital. Ms. Bachman also was first taken to Hedrick, then flown by Life Flight to St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City.

The pickup struck the rear of the UTV, causing it to hit the pedestrian, knocking her to the ground. Extensive damage was reported for both the UTV and the pickup.

The operator of the pickup, 33-year-old Steve Wilson of Chillicothe, was accused of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. Wilson was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Related