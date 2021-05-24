MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 24, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of May 24 – 30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through May 25. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Interstate 229 – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of St. Joseph, to Route 371 (mile marker 14 to 3) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 71 – Utility work south of County Road 54 through June 5

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 232 to County Road 221, May 24 – 25, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Route D – Shoulder work 1 mile north of County Road 336, May 26

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route AA to County Road 212, May 26, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work 1 mile north of County Road 307, May 27

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project of the north and southbound Nishnabotna River Bridges (mile marker 122 – 124) through August 2022. One lane in either direction may close for crossover construction. Traffic will be moved head-to-head in the southbound lanes in early June.

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur (Holt County) to Route E through May

Route MM – Pothole patching, May 24 – 25

Routes A, B, and BB – Pavement repairs May 24 – 28 in preparation for a resurfacing project. The following roadways may be CLOSED in two-mile sections during the repairs.

Route B – From I-29 to U.S. Route 59, near Rock Port

Route BB – From B Avenue to A Avenue in Watson

Route A – From Route D to I-29, near Watson

Routes A and BB – Driveway culvert replacements, May 24 – 28

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail, pavement repair, and resurfacing between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. Guardrail work will CLOSE RAMPS at the I-29 and U.S. Route 36 interchange May 25 – 27. Motorists must use an alternate route during the closures, which are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as noted below:

Tuesday, May 25

• From westbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-29

• From southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36 (Exit 46A)

Wednesday, May 26

• From southbound I-29 to eastbound U.S. Route 36 (Exit 46A)

• From eastbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-29

Thursday, May 27

• From northbound I-29 to westbound U.S. Route 36 (Exit 46B)

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 to I-29, north of St. Joseph (mile marker 3 to 14) through mid-September. One lane will be closed around the paving operation, which is expected to continue for the next three to four weeks.

I-229 – Ramps CLOSED for the sealing project, May 25, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Northbound I-229 to Edmond Street

Charles Street to southbound I-229

Southbound I-229 to Felix Street

Francis Street to northbound I-229

I-229, U.S. Routes 169 and 59, and Routes 6 and AC – Bridge maintenance, May 24 – 27

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, May 24 – 27

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route U – CLOSED for a seal coating project from Route 13 to Route K, May 26 – 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through early July.

Route DD – Pavement repair from Route D to Route O, May 24 – 28

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction.

Route K – Pothole patching from Route NN to Route U, May 24 – 28. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone. There is a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching, May 24

Route D – CLOSED for a seal coat project from Route J to Route CC, May 24 – 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

I-35 – Bridge flushing from mile marker 76 to 74, May 24 – 27

Route K – Pothole patching, May 25

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 6 to Reel Avenue, May 27, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through May.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Middle Fork of the Grand River, near Gentry, through early August.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to County Road 570, May 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route O to Northeast 45th Street, May 24, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 65 and Route 6 – Roadside spraying, May 24 – 28

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to Northwest 110th Street, May 25, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 60th Avenue to Route A, May 26, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Northwest 110th Street, May 27, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northwest 110th Street to Northwest 100th Street, May 28, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrison County

Route P – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over White Oak Creek through mid-June.

U.S. Route 136 – Utility work from 185th Street to Route 13 through May 31. The lane closures will alternate between the east and westbound lanes as the work progresses. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route ZZ – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 136 to Route P, May 24 – 28

Holt County

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route 111 Spur to Route E (Atchison County) through May

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over I-29 near Oregon through June.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures, both directions, between Exits 67 and 75, as part of a bridge deck replacement project on Route B, near Oregon, through June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-29 – Intermittent lane closures for pavement repair in the southbound driving lane from U.S. Route 59 to Route 118 (mile marker 92 – 84), May 24 – 26. These will be around-the-clock lane closures.

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to U.S. Route 59, May 26 – 27, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance and environmental cleanup at the Thompson River Bridge, west of Chillicothe, through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement repair through Caldwell, Livingston, and Linn counties through mid-June. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 14-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Bridge, west of Princeton, May 24 – 28

Route D – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Bridge, west of Mill Grove, May 24 – 28

Route Z – Pothole patching, May 24 – 28

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project between the One Hundred and Two River and Route 46, near Ravenwood, through May. U.S. Route 136 will remain open, but one lane may be closed in either direction during the project. A 12-foot width restriction is in place

U.S. Route 71 – Intersection improvement project at Icon Road through early June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Icon Road – CLOSED at the intersection of U.S. Route 71 for an intersection improvement project through early June

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work 0.5 miles south of the Iowa state line, May 24 – 25

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route 46, May 24 – 25

Related