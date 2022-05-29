Two from Brookfield injured in Saturday crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon in Meadville.

The driver of an SUV, 81-year old Bonnie Sebolt, and a passenger in the SUV, 81-year old Austin Seboldt, both were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The truck driver, 62-year old Ronald Funk of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, was not reported hurt.

The southbound SUV was attempting to cross Highway 36 when it hit the side of the westbound truck.

The SUV was demolished and the truck received moderate damage. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.