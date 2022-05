Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Utility Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 18, and will include a review of the water and wastewater rate study by Toth and Associates.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Trenton City Hall and will be available on Zoom. Contact city hall to get the Zoom identification.

Besides reports, the Wednesday night meeting also includes a review of proposals from Altorfer regarding Caterpillar equipment and the RS Electric Construction Company.