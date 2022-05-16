Boil advisory issued for a portion of Sullivan County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Because of water system maintenance work, some customers within the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory.

The advisory will continue until further notice for rural water customers on Route E, west of Highway 139 into Mercer County. Also included are those along Juke Box Street, Meadow Road, the town of Harris, and Highway 139 south of Route E to Manor Drive.

The water district office in Milan will make an announcement when the precautionary boil advisory is lifted.