Trenton Rotary Club announces Grand Marshal for Missouri Day Parade

The sponsor of the Missouri Day Festival parade, Trenton Rotary Club, Monday announced the selection of a Grand Marshal.

The honor goes to a long time Trenton resident Doctor John Holcomb who is being honored for his many community activities over the years. Doctor Holcomb will lead the October 20th parade, that begins at 8:30 am. Holcomb is to be recognized during the festival’s opening ceremonies at 7 pm on Thursday, October 18th at the First Baptist Church.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Hometown Heritage.” Entries for the parade can be made by calling Steve Taylor at 660-654-0069.

While there is no cost to have an entry, donations will be accepted to help pay for the monetary prizes to be awarded to the parade winners. Entries of a political nature are charged $25.00.