Trenton Rotary Club announces Grand Marshal for Missouri Day Parade

Local News October 1, 2018 KTTN News
Missouri Day Festival

The sponsor of the Missouri Day Festival parade, Trenton Rotary Club, Monday announced the selection of a Grand Marshal.

The honor goes to a long time Trenton resident Doctor John Holcomb who is being honored for his many community activities over the years. Doctor Holcomb will lead the October 20th parade, that begins at 8:30 am. Holcomb is to be recognized during the festival’s opening ceremonies at 7 pm on Thursday, October 18th at the First Baptist Church.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Hometown Heritage.” Entries for the parade can be made by calling Steve Taylor at 660-654-0069.

While there is no cost to have an entry, donations will be accepted to help pay for the monetary prizes to be awarded to the parade winners. Entries of a political nature are charged $25.00.

Post Views: 118

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News