Two facing charges in Grundy County after arrest

Two individuals have been arrested on separate Grundy County charges.

Forty-six-year-old William Nicholas Griffin of Trenton is charged with harassment in the first degree. Court information says Griffin is accused of sending repeated text messages to another person with the alleged purpose of causing that person, emotional distress.

The allegation covers a two month period: July 21st to September 24th with Griffin turning himself in at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Bond on the felony charge is $5,000 cash. Griffin is to appear October 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Robert Brannam of Mooresville faces a misdemeanor charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult. Court information accuses

Brannam of with attempting to call and send messages to another person who, officials said, had an order of protection.

Brannam was arrested Friday in Livingston County with bond set at $2,500 cash or surety and he is to appear October 9th in Grundy County Associate Division circuit court.