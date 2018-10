The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss requests for qualifications for architectural services the district received at their next meeting.

The board will meet at the district office Tuesday evening, October 9th at 5:30.

Other items on the agenda include grants, a Missouri School Boards Association update, special education, and testing program evaluations, standards-based grading, parent-teacher conferences, and safety.

The agenda also includes a closed session for personnel.