Twenty-two bands to compete in Cameron MarchFest

Twenty-two bands will participate in the first ever Cameron MarchFest this month.

The event on October 20th will feature parade, field show, indoor drumline, and color guard competitions.

The parade competition begins at 9 o’clock in the morning with the parade to travel six blocks through Downtown Cameron, around McCorkle Park, and down Third Street. The parade will be followed by the indoor guard and drumline competitions in full-sized gyms and the field competition at the new Sprinturf Field. Spectator admission is $5.00.

Bands will be separated by Missouri State High School Activities Association classifications with the top three bands in each class receiving awards. Field show awards will include outstanding music, auxiliary, and performer. A grand champion trophy will be presented to the band with the top score from the parade and field competitions.

Participating area bands include Penney High School of Hamilton, Braymer C-4, Macon, Carrollton, South Harrison, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Stewartsville, Lathrop, Polo, and Pattonsburg.

Contact Ann Goodwin Clark by email at aclark@cameronschools.org for more information.