Trenton R-9 School Superintendent Dan Wiebers discussed the 2019-2020 proposed budget with the Trenton Board of Education Tuesday evening.

The proposed budget estimates revenues of $19,702,468 which includes $11,783,666 for the incidental and teacher funds, $906,301 for debt service, and $4,012,500 for capital projects. Estimated expenditures include $4,701,830 for incidental, $7,243,346 for the teacher’s, $727,915 for debt service, and $17,936,140 for capital projects.

Wiebers noted building project revenue will be collected in 2019-2020, and projects will be completed in 2020-2021 and that the board should plan on a deficit budget for 2020-2021. The 2019-2020 budget would be “in the black” by $1,766,328, but the operational budget would be “in the red” by $161,51.

The board set the final June meeting to close out the 2018-2019 budget, approve the 2019-2020 budget, and approve final bills for the evening of June 27th at 5:30.

Wiebers reviewed the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, which was designed by school leaders, staff, students, and patrons in 2017 and will expire in 2022. The plan includes five goals including to develop and enhance quality programs, to improve performance and enable students to meet their personal academic, and career goals and recruit, attract, develop, and retain highly-qualified staff.

The goals of the plan also include provide and maintain appropriate instructional resources, support services, and functional and safe facilities; promote, facilitate, and enhance parent, student, and community involvement; and govern the Local Education Agency in an efficient and effective manner.

Trenton R-9 continues to accomplish goals and strategies in the CSIP. Some are completed, partially completed, and pending. The board can update the plan with the new superintendent if it saw the need. The process to create the next CSIP will happen in the Spring of 2022.

A Plus Coordinator Kasey Bailey gave a report on the A Plus Program Evaluation reporting 185 students participated in the 2018-2019 school year. Fifty-eight of those students were seniors. Bailey said there are always more seniors because a lot of students wait until their senior year to sign up, even though faculty meets with students about it their freshman year. He noted this might change with a state student financial aid task force recommendation to have a contract for A Plus signed no later than the end of ninth grade.

Discussion of A Plus for needs-based only was scrapped. Forty-two Trenton R-9 graduates in 2019 fulfilled A Plus requirements, which Bailey said is “on par.” Two attendance appeals were granted.

Activities Director Wes Croy presented the Activities Program Evaluation noting there were 386 high school students participating in sports this past school year and 220 middle school students. Croy reported the number of students participating in sports remains “stable.” Some students switch sports during their school career.

Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels gave the Technology Program Evaluation noting this was the first year registration could be done online, which had a positive outcome. Parents could also pay for lunches through PayPal, and he noted $43,000 was paid for lunches over the internet instead of money sent with students.

Ockenfels reported 25 iPads will be replaced and it will be the first time for the replacement of any. He called it a “good year for technology.” Ockenfels also talked about summer maintenance projects reporting about 40 working days this summer.

Major projects include the S. M. Rissler Elementary School walkway to the activity pad from the upper level of the school and fixing the border, high school commons HVAC system, middle school and high school gym floors, high school office entrance flooring, painting the music building, and fixing the high school and middle school roof in multiple spots.

Ockenfels noted the winter was “rough” on the roofs.