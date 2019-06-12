Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves bids

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved several bids at a meeting Monday evening.

Approved bids were from Grand River Concrete for a new sidewalk and pad, Ferman Hostetler for window replacement at the high school, and Bill Stevens Backhoe for a new drain line. Bids for custodial services were discussed, but no action was taken. The board moved to seek bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas for the next school year.

A contribution of $5,000 was approved toward the construction of a fence at the ball field and a cooperative agreement was approved with the Missouri Department of Social Services/Missouri HealthNet Division. Updates were approved to the student and employee handbooks for next school year. The board discussed the budget with no action taken.

During an executive session, a new contract was offered to Superintendent David Probasco for 2019 to 2021 with a salary of $87,500.

The Tri-County Board of Education’s end of the fiscal year meeting will be in the Superintendent’s office on the evening of June 27th at 6 o’clock.