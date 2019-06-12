Gallatin City Administrator Lance Rains reported on rate studies regarding water at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting Monday.

Missouri Rural Water calculated the cost of production per 1,000 gallons of water at $8.70 and People Service calculated the cost at $8.66 per 1,000 gallons. Rains requested the board’s approval to allow him to contact the United States Department of Agriculture to start the process of drafting an updated contract with Public Water Supply District Number 2.

Rains also spoke on behalf of Public Works Director Mark Morey. He said the water plant is still experiencing carbon dioxide problems, and engineers and contractors have been notified.

Gallatin has not been notified when Herzog will resurface Van Buren and Rains and Morey have worked on several excavation questions and permits. The board discussed adopting a new road tube policy. Rains will collect information from other cities and present it to the board.

The board approved adding Amber Roberts to the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri Automatic Clearing House payroll, ACH utility bills, and pool deposits pick up signature cards for the city.

Sally Eichler was approved to continue her monthly bookkeeping review for an on-site review of bank statements, payroll, and accounts payable.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported he contacted several property owners about high grass. He said the properties at 111 East Berry, 202 East Corrine, and 502 North Water brought up at the last board meeting have been mowed and 302 South Main is making headway to correct violations. Richards said a summons was issued to 305 North Clay, and a meeting was held concerning cleaning up the property.

Beverly Webb requested South Cedar to be added to the resurfacing list for city streets. She is also concerned about a new ditch dug by the city and said she is not able to mow in the area like she was promised.

Webb also requested the board consider fining the property owners and tenants for nuisance violations. Alderman Carol Walker commented on two street lights that need to be fixed by the electric department.