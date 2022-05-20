Trenton Middle School releases list of students on Honor Roll

Trenton Middle School recently released the list of students who made it on the Honor Roll.
All students receiving all 3’s with a minimum of two 4’s in core content classes will earn Distinguished Scholar recognition.
All students receiving 2.5s or higher in all classes will earn Honor Roll recognition.
Citizenship Honor Roll recognizes students who demonstrate responsibility, help others, have a positive attitude, show kindness to peers and adults, and are honest and dependable.
Trenton Middle School – 8th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)
Distinguished Scholar
- Kale Batson
- Kaidence Griffith
- Mattea Havens
- Kinsley Otto
- Chy Turner
Honor Roll
- Michael Baker
- Mylee Baker
- Jacob Black
- .Isaac Banta
- Brock Borders
- Alyssa Bunnell
- James Chamberlin
- Ali Cox
- Cody Griffin
- Jason Hines
- Braydon Holtzclaw
- Cooper Houser
- Savanna Hughs
- Ashlen Johnson
- Titus Kottwitz
- Josalyn Ledbetter
- Evan Michael
- Ivan Michael
- Elexyss Miller
- Garrison Otto
- Nevaeh Pruett
- Logan Roberts
- Shelby Romesburg
- Sasha Scott
- Royce Selway
- Spencer Stieh
- Katy Simpson
- Silas Spencer
- Brianna Wheelbarger
- Cole Whitham
Trenton Middle School – 7th Grade 2ns Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)
Distinguished Scholar
- Emma Gifford
- Henry Lasley
- Makayla Mejia
- Bradly Miller
Honor Roll
- Sarai Birkhead
- Kayden Foster
- Shy-Ann Garcia
- Colton Ledbetter
- Adylene Lopez
- Johnny Lovell
- Lillian Ortega
- Lucy Price
- Caleb Ray
- Caleb Shell
- Ethan Shell
- Lydia Smiley
- Karsen Spencer
- Braxton Wilson
- Laney Woldridge
- Emilee Zessi
Citizenship Honor Roll
- Clayton Archuleta
- Peyton Baker
- Sarai Birkhead
- Alexis Bonnett
- Kimberly Clark
- Justin Dixon
- Kaydan Foster
- Sage Foster
- Alexis Gamet
- Emma Gifford
- Lillian Golden
- Aiden Gott
- Kelly King
- Henry Lasley
- Colton Ledbetter
- Adylene Lopez
- Johnny Lovell
- Makayla Mejia
- Bradly Miller
- Tydus O’Brien
- Lillian Ortega
- Ashlyn Pagel
- Harley Parkhurst
- Lucy Price
- Caleb Ray
- Kaidyn Schweizer
- Caleb Shell
- Ethan Shell
- Karsen Spencer
- Addison Voorhies
- Mia Whitham
- Braxton Wilson
- Laney Woldridge
- Alyxis Wood
- Emilee Zessi
Trenton Middle School – 6th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)
Distinguished Scholar
- Annie Currie
- Gayden Farmer
- Malachi Kottwitz
- Dixie Warren
- Addisyn Wehar
- Claire Woodard
Honor Roll
- Lillee Dalrymple
- Brooklynn Farris
- Payton Hanes
- Riley Lebsack
- Lynnzi McCullough
- Bella Michael
- Morgan Smith
- Bella White
- Addisyn Wehar
- Bella White
- Bailey Williams
- Claire Woodard
Citizenship Honor Roll
- Maddie Barr
- Quinten Cannon
- Lillee Dalrymple
- LillyAnne Foster
- Johanna Goodin
- Ryan Gott
- Shelby Griffin
- Payton Hanes
- Roman Hunter
- Audrina Israel
- Madison Kampe
- Malina Martin
- Bella Michael
- Lilliahna Sosa
- Morgan Smith
- Gavin Spears
- Aiden Spencer
- Carrie Stretch
- Ariana Suarez
- Lyandra Taylor
- Drake Weaver
- Addisyn Wehar
- Bella White
- Bailey Williams
-
Claire Woodard
Trenton Middle School – 5th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)
Distinguished Scholar
- Kennedy Cross
- Logan Harris
- Zeke Kottwitz
- Ross Maloney
Honor Roll
- Jerielle Stark
- Emma Welch
- Mariah Elder
- Jobie Johnson
Citizenship Honor Roll
- Adilyn Baker
- Jackson Black
- Alexis Bundridge
- Emma Christensen
- Kennedy Cross
- Thomas Cunningham
- Harley Davidson
- Caleb Dixon
- Mariah Elder
- Hayden Ferguson
- Bryar Foster
- Aynsley Foster
- Leo Gann
- Khloe Garcia
- Shelby Griffin
- Logan Harris
- Audrina Israel
- Olivia Jones
- Ezekiel Kottwitz
- Ailine Lao
- Ross Maloney
- Sabrina Mills
- Ayden Ortega
- Eva Pagel
- Betsy Price
- Mia Recendiz
- Phoebe Riley
- Jax Simpson
- Jerielle Stark
- Dayton Waggoner
- Rozalea Webb
- Emma Welch