Trenton Middle School releases list of students on Honor Roll

Trenton Middle School recently released the list of students who made it on the Honor Roll.

All students receiving all 3’s with a minimum of two 4’s in core content classes will earn Distinguished Scholar recognition.

All students receiving 2.5s or higher in all classes will earn Honor Roll recognition.

Citizenship Honor Roll recognizes students who demonstrate responsibility, help others, have a positive attitude, show kindness to peers and adults, and are honest and dependable.

Trenton Middle School – 8th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)

Distinguished Scholar

Kale Batson

Kaidence Griffith

Mattea Havens

Kinsley Otto

Chy Turner

Honor Rol l

Michael Baker

Mylee Baker

Jacob Black

.Isaac Banta

Brock Borders

Alyssa Bunnell

James Chamberlin

Ali Cox

Cody Griffin

Jason Hines

Braydon Holtzclaw

Cooper Houser

Savanna Hughs

Ashlen Johnson

Titus Kottwitz

Josalyn Ledbetter

Evan Michael

Ivan Michael

Elexyss Miller

Garrison Otto

Nevaeh Pruett

Logan Roberts

Shelby Romesburg

Sasha Scott

Royce Selway

Spencer Stieh

Katy Simpson

Silas Spencer

Brianna Wheelbarger

Cole Whitham

Trenton Middle School – 7th Grade 2ns Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)

Distinguished Scholar

Emma Gifford

Henry Lasley

Makayla Mejia

Bradly Miller

Honor Rol l

Sarai Birkhead

Kayden Foster

Shy-Ann Garcia

Colton Ledbetter

Adylene Lopez

Johnny Lovell

Lillian Ortega

Lucy Price

Caleb Ray

Caleb Shell

Ethan Shell

Lydia Smiley

Karsen Spencer

Braxton Wilson

Laney Woldridge

Emilee Zessi

Citizenship Honor Rol l

Clayton Archuleta

Peyton Baker

Sarai Birkhead

Alexis Bonnett

Kimberly Clark

Justin Dixon

Kaydan Foster

Sage Foster

Alexis Gamet

Emma Gifford

Lillian Golden

Aiden Gott

Kelly King

Henry Lasley

Colton Ledbetter

Adylene Lopez

Johnny Lovell

Makayla Mejia

Bradly Miller

Tydus O’Brien

Lillian Ortega

Ashlyn Pagel

Harley Parkhurst

Lucy Price

Caleb Ray

Kaidyn Schweizer

Caleb Shell

Ethan Shell

Karsen Spencer

Addison Voorhies

Mia Whitham

Braxton Wilson

Laney Woldridge

Alyxis Wood

Emilee Zessi

Trenton Middle School – 6th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)

Distinguished Scholar

Annie Currie

Gayden Farmer

Malachi Kottwitz

Dixie Warren

Addisyn Wehar

Claire Woodard

Honor Rol l

Lillee Dalrymple

Brooklynn Farris

Payton Hanes

Riley Lebsack

Lynnzi McCullough

Bella Michael

Morgan Smith

Bella White

Addisyn Wehar

Bella White

Bailey Williams

Claire Woodard

Citizenship Honor Rol l

Maddie Barr

Quinten Cannon

Lillee Dalrymple

LillyAnne Foster

Johanna Goodin

Ryan Gott

Shelby Griffin

Payton Hanes

Roman Hunter

Audrina Israel

Madison Kampe

Malina Martin

Bella Michael

Lilliahna Sosa

Morgan Smith

Gavin Spears

Aiden Spencer

Carrie Stretch

Ariana Suarez

Lyandra Taylor

Drake Weaver

Addisyn Wehar

Bella White

Bailey Williams

Claire Woodard

Trenton Middle School – 5th Grade 2nd Semester Honor Roll (2021-22)

Distinguished Scholar

Kennedy Cross

Logan Harris

Zeke Kottwitz

Ross Maloney

Honor Rol l

Jerielle Stark

Emma Welch

Mariah Elder

Jobie Johnson

Citizenship Honor Rol l

Adilyn Baker

Jackson Black

Alexis Bundridge

Emma Christensen

Kennedy Cross

Thomas Cunningham

Harley Davidson

Caleb Dixon

Mariah Elder

Hayden Ferguson

Bryar Foster

Aynsley Foster

Leo Gann

Khloe Garcia

Shelby Griffin

Logan Harris

Audrina Israel

Olivia Jones

Ezekiel Kottwitz

Ailine Lao

Ross Maloney

Sabrina Mills

Ayden Ortega

Eva Pagel

Betsy Price

Mia Recendiz

Phoebe Riley

Jax Simpson

Jerielle Stark

Dayton Waggoner

Rozalea Webb

Emma Welch