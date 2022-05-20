MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of May 23, 3022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 23 – 29.

MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday, May 27, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

U.S. Route 169 – Ditching work at Woodbine Road, May 23

Route Y – Ditching work at County Road 4, May 24

Route T – Ditching work west of I-29 overpass, May 25

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, May 23 – 27

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route 46 to 300th Street, May 23 – 27

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramps at Charles Street and Edmond Street (Exit 6A) will be closed through June 16. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramps at Felix Street and Francis Street (Exit 6A) will be closed from May 26 through June 14. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Cook Road – CLOSED at the bridge over I-29 for maintenance, May 23 – 24, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gene Field Road – CLOSED at the bridge over I-29 for maintenance, May 24 – 25, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this summer, and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route W – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project from U.S. Route 65 to Route D, May 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project from Route DD to Route W, May 23 – 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Route DD – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project from Route D to Ray County line, May 24 – 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Route K – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project from Route D to Route JJ, May 24 – 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route U – Pavement repair, May 23 – 27

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of the single-lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, in either direction.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through mid-July. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg through mid-June.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route UU – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project, May 25 – 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route Y – CLOSED for a roadway sealing project, May 25 – 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted. Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Marceline Rail Road bridge, May 23 – 26, 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 515th Street to 511th Street, May 23 – 25, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route N – Pothole patching, May 23 – 27

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route A to County Road 506, May 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route NN – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route EE to Liberty Road, May 23, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching from 410th Street to 390th Street, May 24 – 25, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route A to 365th Street, May 26, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Putnam County

Route M – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creed Bridge, May 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route TT – CLOSED for pothole patching, May 23 – 26, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route PP & YY – Ditching work, May 24 – 25

Route YY – Pothole patching, May 24 – 27