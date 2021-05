Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

“TOP DAWG” awards are awarded to one girl and one boy for demonstrating the best overall qualities of academic success, citizenship, and character education). Each student also receives a T-shirt.

Those receiving awards are:

5th grade – Payton Hanes & Ryan Gott

6th grade – Makayla Mejia & Kayden Foster

7th grade – Kinsley Otto & Kameron Foster

8th grade – Sofia Currie & Wade Houser

