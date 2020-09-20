Trenton man charged with several misdemeanors in Clinton County

A Trenton man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clinton County the evening of Thursday, September 17th has been charged with several misdemeanors.

Thirty one year old Earl Ireland faces charges of driving while intoxicated, fail to drive within the right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction causing immediate threat of an accident, exceeded posted speed limit, and operated a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense. He also has been charged with an infraction of driver or front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted or fastened seat belt.

Ireland is scheduled for an initial appearance in court September 29th.

