Donation goal nears as Trenton community fireworks display set for July 3rd

With the Trenton community fireworks display just five days away, committee members report donations are nearing the fund-raising goal of $4,000.

The July 3rd fireworks display will take place at dusk, with Brian Coursey of Galt as the pyrotechnics technician. The fireworks show will begin at dusk from a grassy area near the Rock Barn.

Committee members continue to contact individuals and businesses to financially assist with paying the cost of the fireworks display and the licensed pyrotechnics technician who will shoot off the fireworks. Others who wish to make a contribution may contact Diane Lowrey or the Trenton chamber of commerce. The chamber office is serving only as a collection point for funds.

Donations also may be placed in collection boxes located at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service area, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, BP service station, Trenton Main Stop or the Republican-Times newspaper office.

Any donations received over and above the needed amount for Tuesday’s show will be placed in a fund for next year’s fireworks display.

