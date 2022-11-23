Trenton City Council to meet on Monday, November 28th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider an ordinance next week that would amend the city code involving headgear required for motorcycles and motorized tricycles.

The council will meet at Trenton City Hall on November 28th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Another ordinance on the agenda would approve a general election to be held in the city on April 4th. The purpose of the election would be to elect a mayor for a four-year term and one city council member from each of the four wards for a two-year term.

New business on the agenda includes the discussion of a pay increase for city and Trenton Municipal Utilities employees, health insurance rates, a recreation marijuana city sales tax, rock and sand bids, and a new wood stove for the street department. Unfinished business at the Trenton City Council meeting on November 28th is to include discussion of a lead service line policy and the North Central Missouri Development Alliance discussing an American Rescue Plan Act grant involving directional signs.