Trenton City Council to study rate increases of 6-1/2% for water and 3% for wastewater

The Trenton City Council on Monday night took its first look at preliminary information from a company it hired to study water and wastewater rates.

No action was taken but the council heard a zoom presentation from Utility Consultant Craig Woycheese of the Springfield-based Toth and Associates. He reviewed the revenue requirements and the financial obligations of both departments before suggesting the city look at increasing the rates. Woycheese is suggesting an increase of six and a half percent in water rates and an increase of three percent for wastewater.

In part, the consultant cites the need for the increases because of inflationary factors. In what he called being proactive, Woycheese suggests doing the raises in small increments so it quote “won’t fall behind” rather than waiting for a future time when a much larger increase would be needed. Figures shared by the consultant indicate a six and one half percent increase in water rates would generate $154,000 dollars in additional revenue; and a three percent increase in the sewer, or wastewater, the rate would add $100,000 to the revenue.

The cost of service study will be reviewed by city and TMU staff who plan to meet with Toth and Associates representatives. A proposal is expected to be presented to a meeting of the Utility Committee which will have its review before any potential rate changes come before the full city council.

Trenton’s Utility Committee is comprised of the chairmen from three other committees and includes the Administrative Committee, Finance Committee, and Economic Development Committee. Those comprising the committee are Danny Brewer, John Dolan, and Duane Urich. City Administrative Ron Urton said he’d like to have the city ordinance changed to allow the Mayor to appoint four members of the council, with council consent, to comprise Trenton’s Utility Committee. The council is requesting the city attorney draft an amendment to the Utility Committee ordinance.

The council approved the purchase of pumps, a pickup truck, and police radios.

Four lift station pumps and a backup grinder pump will be purchased from Enviro-Line

Company of Osawatomie, Kansas for a combined total of $36,257. Delivery is expected in about ten weeks. A custom-made centrifugal pump will be purchased from JCI Industries of Lee’s Summit for the sewer plant at a cost of $13,445. Delivery is expected in 14 weeks.

The council approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup for the wastewater department. The cost of the truck on a state bid with Don Brown Chevrolet of St. Louis is $35,174. Delivery is expected later this year. The council accepted a bid from Command One of Centertown for the Harris brand, eight mobile radios in police cars, and 17 handheld radios including programming. The cost tops $134,000.

The council also considered a bid from Midwest Mobile on the Motorola Brand for police radios but that amount was over $145,000. Ron Urton reported the cost of the radios will be paid with American Rescue Plan act funds and a portion of the USDA grant that the city has applied for.

The city council unanimously approved ordinances that amend the city traffic code on the operation of all-terrain and utility vehicles within the city.

The council approved adjustments with the 2021-22 city budget to increase expenditures so that they equal the amounts budgeted and comply with state statutes.

One category with adjustments was the transportation sales tax to reflect $64,000 in legal costs, $614,000 in city expenditures, and a bridge payment of $175,870. The total of these adjustments was $853,870 dollars.

Equipment purchased with fire department sales tax money was changed to show an increased cost of $23,756 compared to what had been budgeted. Also amended was the number of sales for asphalt and supplies and the re-sale of petro products. Together, these were $1,164,260 which was a $405,000 increase from what had been placed in the last fiscal year’s budget.

Mayor Linda Crooks, via zoom, offered her congratulations to Colton Roy for his selection last week as the Missouri FFA President, calling it an honor for the youth, for Trenton High School, and for the city of Trenton.

Council members participating via zoom last night were Lance Otto and Robert Romesburg. The other six were present at Trenton City Hall for the meeting.

After the public portion was over, the council went into a closed executive session for legal and real estate actions.