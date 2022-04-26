Six educational assistance organizations certified for MOScholars program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced six educational assistance organizations have been certified for 2022. An educational assistance organization is a nonprofit organization that, after approval by the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office, can receive qualified contributions from individuals and businesses to establish MOScholars scholarship accounts for qualified Missouri students.

The certified EAOs are:

ACSI Children’s Tuition Fund

Agudath Israel of Missouri

Bright Futures Fund

Herzog Tomorrow Foundation

The Missouri District of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod

Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation

Per statute, the Treasurer’s Office can certify up to ten EAOs per year, with no more than six having their principal place of business in any of the following: Greene County, Jackson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County, or St. Louis City.

In 2021, the Missouri General Assembly passed HB349 and SB86 which established the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, MOScholars. The law provides for state tax credits for contributions to nonprofit EAOs. Under the guidelines set forth in the governing statute, qualifying Missouri K-12 students may then apply for scholarships from participating EAOs to attend a K-12 institution other than their designated public school.