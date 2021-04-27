Trenton City Council presented reports on 17th Street Bridge, work at airport and water plant basins

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Construction work is progressing on the new 17th Street Bridge in Trenton. City Administrator Ron Urton told the city council that the bridge deck (or flooring was poured on Monday night). The retaining wall at the west end is what Urton called about 75-percent complete. Work will then involve placing fill for the roadway at both ends of the bridge. In response to a question from the council, Urton said plans now call for one sidewalk for pedestrian use instead of two. The new bridge is said to be on target for completion in June.

Another ongoing project visible to passing motorists involves work at the airport in Trenton. The contractor. Phillips Hardy has most of the demolition work completed on the old south hangar, and bringing in fill material is underway to raise the site above the flood plain.

Among other reports, Urton said a specialty contractor is to be in Trenton next week to join the engineering firm to inspect and evaluate the water plant basins to determine if they can be re-used and save money on upgrading those two basins; meanwhile, Urton and other city officials will continue to evaluate funding options for the water treatment plant clarifier modifications, replacement of water mains, sanitary sewer main repairs and replacements. TMU is finalizing specifications for the chlorine contact basin cover and preparing documents for bidding on this project.

At the north sub-station, a contractor is expected to start the fencing work next week. He said TMU electric crews have been catching up on street light outages and will begin the overhead line relocation work at the NCMC campus.

Urton reported easements have been written regarding a new and larger water main to the Trenton sewer plant. Officials will be contacting two property owners regarding those easements. The semi-annual requirement of hydrant flushing is underway on weekdays for Trenton Municipal Utilities.

Urton anticipates a financial advising company, DA Davidson, will have information at the May 10th Trenton City Council meeting regarding lower interest rates that Trenton could take advantage of on three long-term loans called “Certificates of Participation.”

