Fundraising continues for 2021 fireworks display on Independence Day in Trenton

Fundraising continues for the community fireworks display being planned as part of the 2021 Independence Day activities on Friday, July 2. A committee of local residents is coordinating the fundraising effort through the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chairperson Diane Lowrey said the committee hopes to raise between $4,000 to $5,000 for the show, which will again be held at the Black Silo Winery. The family-friendly show will start around 9:30 p.m., and people will be able to view the display at the winery and other sites around the winery area.

Persons wanting to make a donation to help with costs for the show can send money to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 233, Trenton, MO 64683. Persons can also leave their contribution at the chamber office, located at the Eastgate Shopping Center, or by contacting Mrs. Lowrey at 635-0607, who will pick up donations if needed. Checks should be made out to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce with “fireworks” written in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible.

A special music concert and children’s events in the Five Points area of downtown Trenton is planned earlier in the evening before the fireworks display. Those activities are being organized by the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association/Main Street Trenton, and additional information will be announced later.

