Trenton City Council holds brief meeting on Monday night

Roof repairs on a city-owned building were unanimously approved by the Trenton City Council Monday night.

SRI Contractors LLC of Greentop submitted the low bid of $17,585 to install a fabric reinforced coating system to the roof of the TMU sludge press building. The roof is approximately 5,200 square feet.

City Administrator Ron Urton said some leaks had occurred on the flat roof over the mechanical room so temporary repairs were initially done. Three bids were submitted for the roof renovation project. Urton said the low bid for the new roof came in under the TMU budgeted expense of $25,000. SRI Contractors, in their bid, said the new roof systems carries a 20-year warranty.

Urton asked for members of the council’s finance committee to begin meeting next month to work on the fiscal year budgets for the city of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities. The city’s fiscal year begins May 1st.

Mayor Linda Crooks reported the development of a website is continuing for the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau which she believes will enhance tourism.

Others participating in the brief public meeting, either in person or by Zoom last evening, were Councilmen Lance Otto, Danny Brewer, Robert Romesburg, Dave Mlika, Duane Urich, and John Dolan.

The city council also met in a closed executive session for legal purposes.

