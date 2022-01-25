Trenton Building and Nuisance Board grants extensions due to winter weather and illness

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Citing winter weather conditions and/or illness among owners, the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board on Monday evening granted time extensions to five properties of concern.

Granted a 90-day extension was 604 Linn Street where repairs were done to a basement wall. It remains in the category “findings of fact.” Given a 60 day extension was a previously declared nuisance at 1514 Mable Street. A 30-day extension was authorized for a public hearing for 601 East 19th Street. Two locations listed in findings of fact remain there while 30-day extensions were given. Those are 1614 Mable Street and Walden Apartments at 1010 Avalon Street.

Board chairman David Mlika noted that Walden Apartments is proceeding with government authorization for a change in ownership. A broker is expected to update the units in anticipation of eventually selling Walden apartments so they can be privately owned. Updates on the three properties are to be presented at next months’ building and nuisance board meeting.

Tabled for 120 days was any action regarding 503 East 22nd Street which sustained extensive damage in a recent fire. Building Inspector Wes Barone quoted the owner, Morse, and Sons, as submitting a letter of intent to have the house taken down in a cost-sharing arrangement with the city.

A property at 513 East 9th Court was removed from the findings of fact category pending the reported deed transfer to a new owner. Added to nuisance declarations were 601 East 9th Street as well as the McBee Farms storage building on 16th Street near Park Lane in Trenton.

Five board members were present at the Monday night meeting including Dave Mlika, Mary Axtell, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, and Lindsay Stevens.

