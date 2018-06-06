Trenton Board of Adjustments approves several requests, denies 1

Trenton’s Board of Adjustments has approved four requests for zoning variances and denied another proposal during public hearings at city hall.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry said several individuals were present to oppose a request from Gilbert McVay who sought two variances on the construction of a storage building. After discussion, the board voted four to nothing to deny the request for a 1,680 square foot variance on the maximum size of an accessory structure as well as a four-foot variance on the maximum height requirement for the building.

Voting no were Rich Hattesohl, Larry Leininger, Jean Peace, and Roger Hawkins who arrived at the hearing in time to submit his vote. Earlier, the board voted three to nothing to approve McVay’s request for variances that allow for the construction of a garage at 1721 East 2nd Street. The storage building was proposed for a vacant lot nearby.

Other requests for variances were approved by the three voting members present. Dennis and Christine Axtell received a 510 square foot variance on maximum size to allow for the construction of a carport at 103 Harris Avenue. Robert and Janet Akin received a 13 foot variance to allow for an extension to the present deck on a house located at 109 Maupin. Morse and Sons Properties receive an eight foot variance to allow for the construction of a deck onto a house located at 503 East 8th Court in Trenton.

Each of the approved variances is final with no further action required by the city. There are five voting members for Trenton’s Board of Adjustments.

