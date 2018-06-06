MoDOT completing road work at Crowder State Park

If you or the family are heading to Crowder State Park west of Trenton, you will need to use additional caution.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on the campground road and Highway 128 today. Visitors may experience travel delays during normal business hours. State park officials ask drivers to pay attention and drive slowly through construction areas.

As a reminder, the speed limit in the park is always 20 miles per hour while the speed limit in the campground is 10 miles per hour.

