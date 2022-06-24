Two Missouri men sentenced to prison for helping violent drug trafficking organization

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Thursday sentenced two men who helped violent drug traffickers try to avoid prosecution to lengthy prison terms.

Michael Grady, 67, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 18 years and 10 months in prison and Oscar Dillon III, 48, of St. Charles County, was sentenced to 15 years and seven months.

Grady and Dillon aided a massive, large-scale drug conspiracy connected to multiple murders by trying to determine who was cooperating with investigators and prosecutors. The pair pulled court documents and performed other research for the conspirators. Dillon attended a court hearing to intimidate a potential witness. They also directed one of the leaders of the conspiracy to flee to Texas following his indictment and helped conceal the source and ownership of drug proceeds.

On April 7, 2021, after a trial that lasted more than two weeks, a jury found both men guilty of drug conspiracy, attempted obstruction of justice, and money laundering.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Intelligence Section investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Reilly and Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.