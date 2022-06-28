Three from Trenton, including 7-year-old, injured in single-vehicle crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three Trenton residents, including a child, were injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident just north of Trenton.

Taken by EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital were the driver, 25-year-old Samantha Knapp as well as passengers, 29-year-old Brandon Burkhardt, and a seven-year-old boy. The highway patrol reported the two adults received moderate injuries and the young boy received minor injuries.

The crash happened one-half mile north of Trenton as the southbound sports utility vehicle went out of control, the driver over-corrected, and it went off the right side of Northwest 22nd Street. The SUV hit an embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side; then rolled back over onto its wheels where it came to rest.

The sports utility vehicle was demolished and the two adults were not using seat belts but the child was secured in safety equipment.