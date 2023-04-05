Tax preparer in Missouri pleads guilty to preparing at least 23 fraudulent returns

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A tax preparer from Jennings, Missouri on Tuesday admitted preparing at least 23 fraudulent tax returns that created losses of more than $500,000.

Darius D. Cobb, 51, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to two felony counts of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Cobb admitted to preparing at least 200 tax returns for the tax years 2017 and 2018. In at least 23 of the returns, Cobb included some false information: fake W-2 forms with false wages and withholdings, false Schedule C forms reporting profit or loss from a business, false claims for the American Opportunity Credit for educational expenses, and false information about dependents.

In one example in the plea agreement, Cobb included a business loss of $14,024 for one taxpayer even though the taxpayer was not a business owner.

The total losses from Cobb’s crimes were approximately $517,021, the plea says.

Cobb is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. The crime carries a maximum penalty for each charge of 3 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. Cobb has also agreed to pay restitution to the IRS.

The case was investigated by IRS – Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

