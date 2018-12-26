Sunnyview Foundation accepting donations toward future projects at Trenton facility

The Sunnyview Foundation, Incorporated is accepting monetary donations of any size to go towards various projects at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments of Trenton. Foundation President Teresa Oyler says several thousand dollars were raised to complete two areas of landscaping at the nursing home.

She notes the foundation needs several thousand dollars more to complete the remaining work.

Lawn Works, LLC of Trenton completed the landscaping, while, in general terms, landscaping projects for Sunnyview had been “in the works” before Oyler was involved with the foundation.

Once the landscaping project is done, the Foundation will fund-raise for other projects to make Sunnyview better for its residents.

Donations to the Sunnyview Foundation are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to donate should contact the Sunnyview Administrative Office at 359-5647.