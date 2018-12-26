Over $700 raised at Milan Elks Lodge’s Christmas Meal

By all indications, Tuesday’s Elks Lodge’s Christmas Meal in Milan went well.

Approximately a dozen individuals volunteered to serve at the lodge and deliver meals. The Milan Elks served the meal for free, but anyone who wanted to donate could do so, with about $710 was raised from the Christmas Meal and donated to the Senior Center in Milan.

Preparations for the Christmas Meal started Christmas, with cooking for the meal starting Tuesday morning at 6 o’clock prior to deliveries going out at 10 o’clock and serving at the lodge starting around 11:30.