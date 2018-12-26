Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker pleads guilty to abuse and assault charges, suspended immediately

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced that Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker has plead guilty to second degree sexual abuse and fourth degree domestic assault in Knox County Circuit Court. Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington sentenced 51 year old Robert Becker to one year in the county jail for each offense, suspended execution of sentence, and placed Becker on two years probation. Becker was also suspended from his duty as sheriff, effective immediately.

As a condition of his probation, he must resign from his position as Knox County Sheriff by December 31st, surrender his Peace Officer Standards and Training license, and enroll in sex offender treatment. Hawley said “there is no place for law enforcement officers who abuse their power”. He explained that as a result of Becker’s guilty plea, he “can no longer serve in any law enforcement capacity”.

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor due to a conflict of interest. Assistant Attorney Generals Katharine Dolin, Christine Krug, and Gregory Goodwin cooperated with the Highway Patrol on the case.