Spickard Fire Protection District responds to fire on Northwest 80th Street

The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a bean stubble fire on Northwest 80th Street Tuesday afternoon, April 27th.

Firefighter Melody Chapman reports about two acres burned on the west side of the railroad tracks on the north side of the road. Two trucks with four personnel responded using approximately 350 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Chapman notes no individuals or structures were harmed, and it is unknown how the fire started.

Spickard firefighters were at the scene for about 45 minutes.

