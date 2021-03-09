Spickard Board of Aldermen discuss repair of waterline to school; approve pump station repair

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen on March 8th discussed the fixing of the water line going into the school. The bill for labor was $975, which is to be split with the school. A ring, lid, and meter pit was $146.

The board of aldermen and board of education agreed at a special meeting on February 27th to share the cost of replacing the waterline. The former water line to the school froze. The line was replaced on February 28th, and the new line was to be deeper than the one that froze.

Classes resumed at the Spickard School on March 1st. Classes were held at the First Christian Church on February 22nd, and alternative methods of instruction were held other days that week.

Three other repairs were made around town from February 24th through 28th. Future repairs include shut-off valves needing to be replaced.

The Spickard Board of Aldermen March 8th approved ASC Pumping replacing a five and a quarter-inch impeller for pump station repair.

Also approved was selling surplus three-inch, schedule 40, 10-foot sticks for $5 a stick. There are more than 100 sticks available. The money will be used towards updating supplies.

