Special Offer: Low-cost blood tests available at Linn County Health Department’s clinic

The Linn County Health Department of Brookfield will hold a low-cost blood draw clinic later this month. Tests will be offered by appointment only on June 23rd from 7 to 10 am.

Tests to be available include thyroid panel, vitamin B12, and vitamin D for $15 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $15 draw fee. The health department notes it is unable to draw for individuals with Medicaid.

Attendees are asked to bring exact cash or check, park in the back, and come in at their designated appointment time.

Schedule an appointment for the blood draw clinic on June 23rd by calling the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251.

