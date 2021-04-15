Senators Hawley and Blunt urge FEMA to open mass vaccination site in Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt sent a letter today to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urging the establishment of a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo., through the Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Centers (CVC) program. The letter comes after recent requests to FEMA from Governor Mike Parson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“As the vaccine rollout continues, we are mindful that easy access to the vaccine close to home is one of the best ways to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine can receive it,” the senators write. “With this month’s announcement that FEMA will help operate a vaccination site in the City of St. Louis for eight weeks, we believe that a parallel effort in Kansas City will facilitate more vaccine access for more Missourians, especially for individuals at high risk for the disease living in the region.”

The full text of the letter is available here.

