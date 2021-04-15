Audio: 25 people apply for Missouri Supreme Court judge vacancy

KTTN News
Judge with gavel at desk
Twenty-five people have applied to fill a Missouri Supreme Court judge vacancy.

 

 

The Appellate Judicial Commission says it will interview all 25 applicants. A press release from the Missouri Supreme Court says 15 of the candidates are judges. The commission is expected to hold interviews on May 19, 20, and 21. Interviews will be open to the public. The commission is expected to meet after interviews conclude, to select the three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. Laura Denvir Stith retired in March as a Missouri Supreme Court judge.

