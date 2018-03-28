Richmond teen accused of drug related DWI in Carroll County crash

A teenager from Richmond was injured early Tuesday evening in a Carroll County wreck.

The highway patrol reports 18-year-old Allison McFee received serious injuries and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center.

The highway patrol reports Ms. McFee was eastbound when the vehicle she was driving went off the east side of Highway 24, struck a ditch, traveled into a yard, struck another ditch, traveled over county road 385 and hit a tree. The vehicle was demolished in the wreck just before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening.

The highway patrol arrest report accuses Allison McFee of driving while intoxicated for drugs; possession of a controlled substance, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

