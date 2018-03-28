Iowa man demolishes SUV in rollover crash on I-35

A resident of Coralville, Iowa was injured Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving overturned off Interstate 35 in Daviess County.

The highway patrol reports 51-year-old Wayne Witham received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

According to investigators, the northbound sports utility vehicle went off the left side of I-35 where it struck a guardrail then overturned several times coming to a stop upright in the median. The accident at 3:40 Tuesday afternoon was three miles south of Pattonsburg.

The report noted Witham was wearing his seatbelt and that the SUV was demolished.

