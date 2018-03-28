Race for Third District State Representative develops in final day of filing

A couple north Missouri residents filed for district offices on Tuesday, which was the final day to become candidates for the August Primary election.

It took until the final day but there’s now a race for Third District State Representative serving area counties of Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, and part of Adair. Joni Perry of Kirksville filed Tuesday as a Democrat for the two-year house seat. Filing on opening day one month ago was Republican Danny Busick of Newtown, currently a Sullivan County commissioner.

Also filing Tuesday at Jefferson City was current 3rd District Representative Nate Walker of Kirksville who made good on his earlier announcement to run for a seat in the Missouri Senate. Walker joins three other Republicans and one Democrat in seeking 18th district state senator. That’s the district that includes 14 northeast Missouri counties, one of which is Linn County.

Other Republicans seeking the nomination are Lindell Shumake of Hannibal, Craig Redmon of Canton, and Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina. Shumake and Redmon also are state representatives serving with Walker in the Missouri House. The Democrat party picked up a candidate for 18th district state senator with yesterday’s filing by Crystal Stephens of Hannibal.

There were no additional candidates to file for other area offices including 12th district state senator; 2nd, 6th, 7th, and 8th house districts; nor for presiding judges from the 3rd, 9th, and 43rd circuit courts of this area.

